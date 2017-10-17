GLADYS RUTH DAVISSON SMITH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Smith.
WINTER HAVEN - Ruth Smith of Winter Haven, Florida died October 11, 2017 after an extended illness. She was born on July 28, 1930, the youngest of six, to Bernard Lester Davisson, Sr. and Ida Lammons Davisson in Yazoo City, Mississippi. On December 24, 1946, she married Reginald Onree Smith, who preceded her in death.
She was the proud owner of Duchess Beauty Salon in Winter Park, Florida. Later she earned a certificate in Pharmaceutical Technology and was employed at Winter Haven Hospital. Following her retirement, she enjoyed creating crafts, cheering for Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and watching sunsets over Lake Mariana.
She is survived by her three children: Joy (Dean) Seybold, Pat-ricia (Ronald) Schia-voni, and Robert (Karen) Smith; three grandchildren: Darren (Debbie) Seybold, Trista (Ken) Lyons, and Crystal Ann Smith; one great grandchild, Katelyn Olivia Seybold.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Wedgewood of Winter Haven for the loving care provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in memory of Gladys Ruth Smith to the Dementia Society of America at
www.DementiaSociety. org/donate.
A Memorial Service will be held at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven, Florida on October 21 at 11:00 a.m.
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
(863) 293-2133
Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2017