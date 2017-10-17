Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH SMITH DEBARRY. View Sign

EDITH SMITH

DEBARRY, 86



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Edith Smith DeBarry, age 86, a resident of Auburndale, passed away on October 16th, 2017. Mrs. DeBarry was born to R.D. and Edna Smith on May 1, 1931, in the bottom lands of Clark County, Arkansas.

A 1949 graduate of Auburndale High School, Edith married Ralph 'Winnifred' DeBarry in 1947. She was a secretary for 30 years with Polk County Schools and an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Auburndale.

Edith is survived by her loving family: son: Reed DeBarry, 2 daughters: Denise (Jesse) Chambers, Lisa (Gary) Pynes, brother: Billy Joe (Murlene) Smith, 6 grandchildren: Allyson (Donny) Owens, Jamey (Christina) Pynes, Jessica (James) Brown, Ian DeBarry, Haley DeBarry & Forrest DeBarry, 3 step grandchildren: Tammy Pynes, Jackson Chambers & Jeremy Chambers and their families, 4 gt. grandchildren: Olivia, Parker, Sutton & Emmett, sister-in-law: Ella V. Little Workman.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 18th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.







EDITH SMITHDEBARRY, 86AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Edith Smith DeBarry, age 86, a resident of Auburndale, passed away on October 16th, 2017. Mrs. DeBarry was born to R.D. and Edna Smith on May 1, 1931, in the bottom lands of Clark County, Arkansas.A 1949 graduate of Auburndale High School, Edith married Ralph 'Winnifred' DeBarry in 1947. She was a secretary for 30 years with Polk County Schools and an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Auburndale.Edith is survived by her loving family: son: Reed DeBarry, 2 daughters: Denise (Jesse) Chambers, Lisa (Gary) Pynes, brother: Billy Joe (Murlene) Smith, 6 grandchildren: Allyson (Donny) Owens, Jamey (Christina) Pynes, Jessica (James) Brown, Ian DeBarry, Haley DeBarry & Forrest DeBarry, 3 step grandchildren: Tammy Pynes, Jackson Chambers & Jeremy Chambers and their families, 4 gt. grandchildren: Olivia, Parker, Sutton & Emmett, sister-in-law: Ella V. Little Workman.Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 18th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close