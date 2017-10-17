EDITH SMITH
DEBARRY, 86
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Edith Smith DeBarry, age 86, a resident of Auburndale, passed away on October 16th, 2017. Mrs. DeBarry was born to R.D. and Edna Smith on May 1, 1931, in the bottom lands of Clark County, Arkansas.
A 1949 graduate of Auburndale High School, Edith married Ralph 'Winnifred' DeBarry in 1947. She was a secretary for 30 years with Polk County Schools and an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Auburndale.
Edith is survived by her loving family: son: Reed DeBarry, 2 daughters: Denise (Jesse) Chambers, Lisa (Gary) Pynes, brother: Billy Joe (Murlene) Smith, 6 grandchildren: Allyson (Donny) Owens, Jamey (Christina) Pynes, Jessica (James) Brown, Ian DeBarry, Haley DeBarry & Forrest DeBarry, 3 step grandchildren: Tammy Pynes, Jackson Chambers & Jeremy Chambers and their families, 4 gt. grandchildren: Olivia, Parker, Sutton & Emmett, sister-in-law: Ella V. Little Workman.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 18th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
