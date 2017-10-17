GRACE HALL
|
YAEGER, 94
LAKELAND - Grace Hall Yaeger, 94, passed away October 14, 2017.
Grace was born on February 16, 1923 to the late Frances and Isabelle McClelland Hall in Lakeland, FL.
Grace is survived by her grandchildren: Mark Pate, and Kelly Pate and great grandchildren: Jordan and Joel. She was also preceded in death by her husband: George Yaeger and sons: Robert Pate, Raymond Pate.
Grace's family and friends will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, October 20, 2017 at Lanier Memorial Chapel, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland FL 33805. A service to celebrate her will follow at 11:00 AM at Lanier Memorial Chapel. A tribute for Grace may be found at www.lanier.care where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2017