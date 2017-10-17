|
VENETA 'NITA' J. HOWE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veneta J. "Nita" (Collins) Howe.
1/10/1932 - 10/14/2017
ANDERSON, IN. - Veneta 'Nita' J. (Collins) Howe, 85, of Anderson, died October 14, 2017 at her residence following an extended illness. She was a long term resident of Lakeland, FL prior to returning to Anderson in 2014 to be with family.
Nita was born January 10, 1932 in Niota, Tennessee, the daughter of Warner D. and Foy L. Collins. She graduated from West Palm Beach High School in 1949, attended Anderson College 1950-1953 where she met and married her husband, Gordon A. Howe, on June 19, 1953. They shared a wonderful partnership in life and ministry. During their pastorate in New Jersey, Nita completed her B.S. degree in Education at Rowan University. In her early years, she worked in education, and later obtained her L.P.N. degree working primarily in private duty nursing positions.
Above all, Nita's servant heart and spirit of harmony and humility was most evident in how she faithfully loved and served others including God, her family, and the church in her various roles as a pastor's wife for 28 years. Nita was a gifted musician- serving as church pianist and organist for many years.
Beyond retirement, she continued to faithfully serve within the TBA church and volunteered in a number of community organizations. Nita was a true prayer warrior with a deep concern for persecuted Christians around the world. Nita and Gordon have attended Park Place Church of God while living in Anderson.
Nita's family is grateful for the excellent care and support we received from her personal caregiver, Lisa Rinker, and the wonderful staff of St. Vincent's Hospice.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon A. Howe; her son, David (Debbie) Howe of Corfu, New York; and daughters, Lisa (Stan) Horner of Anderson, Christal Howe Helvering of Anderson; four grandchildren, Christopher (Amber) Horner, Michael Horner, Derek Howe, Marissa Howe; three step grandchildren, Paul (Jennifer) Passamonte, Joseph (Lindsay) Passamonte, Bobbie Joe (Howie) Wilson; 5 great grandchildren, Desirae Howe, Royce Wilson, Heath Wilson, Cylus Passamonte, Brynlee Passamonte; her brother, Palmer W. Collins of Indialantic, FL; her cousin, Donald (Gloria) Collins of Anderson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 5-8 PM at Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service. A private family funeral service will be conducted later.
Memorial Contributions may be given to Children of Promise, P.O. Box 2316, Anderson, IN 46018. Please designate 'Nita's Children.'
Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
(765) 643-7474
Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2017
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|