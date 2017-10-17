Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veneta J. "Nita" (Collins) Howe. View Sign

VENETA 'NITA' J. HOWE

1/10/1932 - 10/14/2017



ANDERSON, IN. - Veneta 'Nita' J. (Collins) Howe, 85, of Anderson, died October 14, 2017 at her residence following an extended illness. She was a long term resident of Lakeland, FL prior to returning to Anderson in 2014 to be with family.

Nita was born January 10, 1932 in Niota, Tennessee, the daughter of Warner D. and Foy L. Collins. She graduated from West Palm Beach High School in 1949, attended Anderson College 1950-1953 where she met and married her husband, Gordon A. Howe, on June 19, 1953. They shared a wonderful partnership in life and ministry. During their pastorate in New Jersey, Nita completed her B.S. degree in Education at Rowan University. In her early years, she worked in education, and later obtained her L.P.N. degree working primarily in private duty nursing positions.

Above all, Nita's servant heart and spirit of harmony and humility was most evident in how she faithfully loved and served others including God, her family, and the church in her various roles as a pastor's wife for 28 years. Nita was a gifted musician- serving as church pianist and organist for many years.

Beyond retirement, she continued to faithfully serve within the TBA church and volunteered in a number of community organizations. Nita was a true prayer warrior with a deep concern for persecuted Christians around the world. Nita and Gordon have attended Park Place Church of God while living in Anderson.

Nita's family is grateful for the excellent care and support we received from her personal caregiver, Lisa Rinker, and the wonderful staff of St. Vincent's Hospice.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon A. Howe; her son, David (Debbie) Howe of Corfu, New York; and daughters, Lisa (Stan) Horner of Anderson, Christal Howe Helvering of Anderson; four grandchildren, Christopher (Amber) Horner, Michael Horner, Derek Howe, Marissa Howe; three step grandchildren, Paul (Jennifer) Passamonte, Joseph (Lindsay) Passamonte, Bobbie Joe (Howie) Wilson; 5 great grandchildren, Desirae Howe, Royce Wilson, Heath Wilson, Cylus Passamonte, Brynlee Passamonte; her brother, Palmer W. Collins of Indialantic, FL; her cousin, Donald (Gloria) Collins of Anderson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 5-8 PM at Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service. A private family funeral service will be conducted later.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Children of Promise, P.O. Box 2316, Anderson, IN 46018. Please designate 'Nita's Children.'

Post online condolences at



VENETA 'NITA' J. HOWE1/10/1932 - 10/14/2017ANDERSON, IN. - Veneta 'Nita' J. (Collins) Howe, 85, of Anderson, died October 14, 2017 at her residence following an extended illness. She was a long term resident of Lakeland, FL prior to returning to Anderson in 2014 to be with family.Nita was born January 10, 1932 in Niota, Tennessee, the daughter of Warner D. and Foy L. Collins. She graduated from West Palm Beach High School in 1949, attended Anderson College 1950-1953 where she met and married her husband, Gordon A. Howe, on June 19, 1953. They shared a wonderful partnership in life and ministry. During their pastorate in New Jersey, Nita completed her B.S. degree in Education at Rowan University. In her early years, she worked in education, and later obtained her L.P.N. degree working primarily in private duty nursing positions.Above all, Nita's servant heart and spirit of harmony and humility was most evident in how she faithfully loved and served others including God, her family, and the church in her various roles as a pastor's wife for 28 years. Nita was a gifted musician- serving as church pianist and organist for many years.Beyond retirement, she continued to faithfully serve within the TBA church and volunteered in a number of community organizations. Nita was a true prayer warrior with a deep concern for persecuted Christians around the world. Nita and Gordon have attended Park Place Church of God while living in Anderson.Nita's family is grateful for the excellent care and support we received from her personal caregiver, Lisa Rinker, and the wonderful staff of St. Vincent's Hospice.She is survived by her husband, Gordon A. Howe; her son, David (Debbie) Howe of Corfu, New York; and daughters, Lisa (Stan) Horner of Anderson, Christal Howe Helvering of Anderson; four grandchildren, Christopher (Amber) Horner, Michael Horner, Derek Howe, Marissa Howe; three step grandchildren, Paul (Jennifer) Passamonte, Joseph (Lindsay) Passamonte, Bobbie Joe (Howie) Wilson; 5 great grandchildren, Desirae Howe, Royce Wilson, Heath Wilson, Cylus Passamonte, Brynlee Passamonte; her brother, Palmer W. Collins of Indialantic, FL; her cousin, Donald (Gloria) Collins of Anderson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 5-8 PM at Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service. A private family funeral service will be conducted later.Memorial Contributions may be given to Children of Promise, P.O. Box 2316, Anderson, IN 46018. Please designate 'Nita's Children.'Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com Funeral Home Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service

229 S Rangeline Road

Anderson , IN 46015

(765) 643-7474 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com