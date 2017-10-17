EDWARD EUGENE
SHELL, 86
BARTOW - Edward Eugene Shell, 86, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Mr. Shell was born November 14, 1930 in Xenia, OH. Mr. Shell served in the United States Navy. He was a Welder for IMC Phosphate Company. He was Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Margie Shell, brother: Bill Shell and sister: Margie Anderson. Mr. Shell is survived by his three daughters: Sheryl Cooper (Ernie) of Fort Meade, FL, Velda Easlick (Gary) of Sebastian, FL and Melinda Morris of Mulberry, FL, son: Jimmy Shell (Cindy) of Lakeland, FL, two brothers: Donald Shell (Carolyn) of Coco Beach, FL and Guy Shell (Connie) of Apopka, FL, thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 10 to 11 am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017, at 11:00 am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland, FL.
Contributions may be made to The Gainesville Fisher House Foundation, P.O. Box 358296, Gainesville, FL, 32635.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2017