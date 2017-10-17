DANNY
BUTLER, 70
LAKELAND - Danny Butler, age 70, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 in Lakeland.
Born March 18, 1947 in Sebring, he was the son of the late William Carl and Mary Lee (Folsom) Butler. Mr. Butler worked as a Florida Highway Patrolman and also as an Investigator for the State Attorney's Office in Polk County for many years.
Danny is survived by a loving family that includes his wife, of 51 years, Patsy Butler of Bartow, his two children: DeeAnne Davis (Rob) of Lakeland, Jason Butler (Amber) of Leesburg, GA and his five grandchildren: Jessica, Mary-Frances, Olivia, Durrah, and Porter Brin.
There will be a gathering of family and friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 18th from 10:00am - 12:00noon at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Following the visitation the family will also receive friends at their residence in Bartow.
