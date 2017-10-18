JOHN B. ANDERSON II

JOHN B.
ANDERSON II, 63

LAKE WALES - John B. Anderson II, 63, of Lake Wales passed away October 13, 2017.
John was born October 5, 1954 in Winter Haven and he served in the US Navy.
John is predeceased by his father J.B. Anderson. He is survived by his mother Emily Anderson, sister Mary Leppard and nephew Nathan Henry.
A memorial service is being held Friday, October 20 at 10:00am at Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven.
