ADDISON KENT 'AK' BURTON, 86RUSSELLVILLE, KY. - Addison Kent 'AK' Burton, 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Western Kentucky Veterans Center. He was born May 10, 1931 in Stanton, KY, to the late Charlie and Emma May (Kincaid) Burton.He honorably served in the United States Army from 1949-1955, Fort Benning, GA and 11th Airborne Division in Ft. Campbell, KY.He retired from the USPS in Evansville, IN. He was in the Hadi Shrine for over 50 years in Evansville, IN and Haines City, FL. Being a Funster for years, he spent his life caring for those around him and making people of all ages laugh. While living in Haines City, FL he was Master Mason for five different years. He was a Kentucky Colonel since 1972.AK was a member of Northeast Park Baptist Church in Evansville, IN where he gave his life to God and raised his children in this church. Retiring to Haines City, FL he became a member of Shamrock Baptist Church. Laura Evelyn and Addison moved to Russellville, KY to be close with family and joined Second Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon in all 3 churches.He is survived by wife Laura Evelyn, of 64 years, daughters: Brenda Farwick, Barbara (Charlie Voyles) Crawford, son: Samuel (Donna) Burton; 3 grandchildren: Kevin (Misty) Farwick, Addison Crawford, Samantha (Stefan) Bringas and 2 great grandchildren Cassidy and Jacob Farwick; sisters Diana Phelps and Kay Scott.He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Charlie, John Taylor, twin brother Leon, Allen and Charles; sisters: Barbara, Janet and Doris.A memorial service of his life will be held at Second Baptist Church in Russellville, KY on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at noon. Family burial at Stokes Chapel in Elton, KY will follow.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadi Shrine Temple, 6 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN 47708 or Western Kentucky Veterans Center, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY, 42413. Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2017





