BETTY LOU
ALLEN
ALLRED, 81
LAKELAND - Betty Lou Allen Allred, 81, of Lakeland, FL, gained her angel wings in her sleep at home on Friday October 13th, 2017.
Betty was born to William and Lora Allen on November 09, 1935. She was married to Doyle Armstead Allred and they raised a family together here in Lakeland.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Armstead Allred, step-daughter Pamela Watts, and parents.
She is survived by children: Jane A. Warren (Mark), Jean L. Eiland-Brown (Rodney), Nancy M. Allred, Doyle Alton Allred, and William R. Allred; grandchildren: Charles Warren (Sonja), Sarah Miller (Andrew), Stephanie Eiland, Clar-ice Hartsfield (Jordan), Kayla Bissell, and Courtney Lipham (Michael); great grandchildren: Addison Warren, Justin Lipham, Jacob Lipham, and Joshua Miller; her sister Sara Faulkner; and special friend and caretaker Jackie Weston; along with a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive on Saturday October 21, 2017 at 10am.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2017