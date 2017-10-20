|
MARY HARRIS
FORD
LAKELAND - Mary Harris Ford passed away on Sunday October 15, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on May 25, 1945 to Eric and Rosa Lee Harris. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Mary enjoyed the outdoors, shopping, and spending time with her great- grandchildren. She was a 3rd generation Lakelander.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eric and Rosa Lee Harris, husband Charles Ford and grandson Joshua Blasingame. She is survived by her daughter Barb Barfield (Richard), grandchildren Brooke Lanham (Timothy), Kimberly Barfield (Alexander), Richard Barfield (Nicole). Great Grandchildren: Zachary Simmons, Madilynn and Emmalynn Lan-ham and Jorden and Cadence Barfield. Sisters Judy Cline, Unis Peddy (Joe) and Juliet Mason (Dennis).
Services will be held Friday October 20, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Heath Funeral Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2017