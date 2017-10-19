|
DERRILL
BONE
LAKELAND - Derrill Bone, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at his sister's home following a short illness.
He was born to Durrell and Christine Bone on June 28, 1946 in Macon, GA. Derrill is survived by his five children: Matthew, Patricia, Derrill, Jr., Robert and Cindy. He leaves behind ten grandchildren and two great-grands, Donald Bone, his brother, and Darrie DuVall, his sister. Nephews and cousins are also left to mourn his loss.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Heath Funeral Chapel at 328 S. Ingraham Avenue in Lakeland. A reception will follow at his sister's home at 5516 Club Hill West in Lakeland.
