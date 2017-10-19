Ledger Obituaries
|
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017
11:00 AM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
Derrill Bone


1946 - 2017
Derrill Bone Obituary
DERRILL
BONE

LAKELAND - Derrill Bone, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at his sister's home following a short illness.
He was born to Durrell and Christine Bone on June 28, 1946 in Macon, GA. Derrill is survived by his five children: Matthew, Patricia, Derrill, Jr., Robert and Cindy. He leaves behind ten grandchildren and two great-grands, Donald Bone, his brother, and Darrie DuVall, his sister. Nephews and cousins are also left to mourn his loss.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Heath Funeral Chapel at 328 S. Ingraham Avenue in Lakeland. A reception will follow at his sister's home at 5516 Club Hill West in Lakeland.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2017
