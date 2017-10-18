TERESA LYNN
THOMPSON, 52
EAGLE LAKE - Teresa Lynn Thompson, 52, of Eagle Lake, FL, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at her parent's residence.
Born March 28, 1965 in Winter Haven, FL to Ronald and Joann Warren, she was a lifelong resident of the area. She was of the Baptist faith, was a homemaker and had worked selling real estate for 20 years.
Teresa is survived by: her husband of 19 years, James Thompson; her children, Megan Sutton, Markus Locke, Micajah Thompson, Michael Locke, Jamie Thompson and James Ray Thompson; her parents, Ronald and Joann Warren; her brother, Todd Warren; and 14 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am Friday, October 20, 2017 in the Church with interment following in the Eagle Lake Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2017