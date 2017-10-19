Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIVIAN "NITA" JONES. View Sign

VIVIAN 'NITA'

JONES, 87



AUBURNDALE - Vivian 'Nita' Cannon Jones passed away Friday, October 6th, 2017, at her home on Lake Ariana.

Nita was born in Auburndale on February 27, 1930, to William Troy and Maude Long Cannon. She enrolled in the same first grade class as future husband C. Fred Jones; they graduated with the Auburndale High Class of '48.

She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Stetson University in 1952 and spent most of her 26-year career as a music teacher at Caldwell Elementary School, where she established a Baritone Ukulele Band.

Nita was strikingly beautiful, tasteful, and compassionate. She was an accomplished cook, gardener and avid reader, and she was deeply committed to her Christian faith.

She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Auburndale, where she taught Sunday School and was a founding member of her 'Prayer Warriors' group.

When the church was renovated, she chaired the committee that recommended the current landscape design and then organized the congregation into grounds maintenance teams. She worked alongside them pulling weeds and planting shrubbery until she was 83 years old.

In 2011, she discovered a new love that filled her life with joy - a big affectionate six-toed cat: Rufus Henry Bigfoot Jones.

Nita is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jim and Jan Kirkland; daughter Troyanne Kirkland; daughter and son-in-law Vivian and David Vogias, and grandson Dustin Elison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Fred Jones; her parents; and her sister and brother-in-law Judy and Phil Wahlbom.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 21, 2017, from 10-11:00 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .

