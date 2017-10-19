EDWARD V.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD V. NIX.
NIX, Sr.
LAKELAND - Mr. Edward 'Eddie' V. Nix, Sr. passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017. He was born in Lakeland and has been a lifelong resident. Eddie was a graduate of the University of Florida with a B.S.A. and was an avid Gator fan. He also was in the first graduating class of Lakeland High School's current location.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda; daughters, Laurette Nix, Loraine (Jamie) Enright; sons, Varn (Kim) Nix, Dean (Margaret) Nix; grandchildren, LeAnne Strawder, Luke Nix, Lance Nix, Morgan Nix, Michaela Nix and 9 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, 10/21/17 at 2:00 pm, Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2017