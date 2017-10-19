PATRICIA
SANDSTEAD CLOAR, 85
LAKELAND - Patricia Sandstead Cloar, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
She was a teacher and artist who lived all over the Mid-South. She lived at Azalea Place in Lakeland for the past five years, coming here from Athens, GA.
She is survived by her daughter Ann H. Miller of Auburndale; three grandchildren: Mandy (Ryan) Pope, Sam (Rachel) Miller, both of Lakeland, and Katy (James) Kimbrell of Baton Rouge, LA; and three great grandchildren.
Family services will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to her dear friends, and the staff at Azalea Place and Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2017