GLASS, 60
LAKELAND - Diane Glass, 60, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 25, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, a daughter of the late James Spivey and Anna Kitchens.
Diane was a registered nurse and a Miami Dolphins fan. She loved fishing and hunting but most of all she loved her dogs, Skeeter Bug, Tater, and Doc. She was an artist and enjoyed drawing by the Withlacoochee River.
Besides her loving husband, David she is also survived by three sons, Paul P. Abbey (Windy), James M. Abbey (Cheryl) and Chris T. Abbey; step-son Michael Glass; four sisters, Linda Adams, Shirley Battle, Kathy Spivey and Wendy Bass; five grandchildren, Reyanna Abbey, Coltan Abbey, Cayden Abbey, Kai Glass and Juliahna Garza.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 6-7 pm at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2017