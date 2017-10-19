ELIZABETH 'BETTY'

LAKELAND - Elizabeth 'Betty' Wawrejko Phelps, 90, passed away on October 12, 2017, of pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Spring Creek, PA, in 1927 to John and Theresa Wawrejko. She worked at the Navy and Agriculture Departments in Washington, DC, until retiring to Florida. Betty enjoyed reading, gardening, Chinese food and loved to play Bingo. She lived at Azalea Park Independent Living for 14 years, and was known for her helpfulness, humor and caring nature.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Sam Phelps, Jr. (1998), and son David Phelps (1979).

Her surviving children are William Phelps (Barbara) of Culpeper, VA, and Sandra Albares (David) of Lakeland, FL. Her grandchildren are Wendi Romanowski, Jennifer Johnson, Kristen Phelps, Matthew Phelps, Kelli Graybill and Jamie Albares. She has many great grandchildren - Kyleah, Kayleigh, Cameron, Jazalynn, Giselle, David and Daniel. Betty was one of 11 siblings and is survived by sisters Helen Plevack and Genevieve Thompson. She also has numerous surviving nieces and nephews. She was well loved and will be missed dearly.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Hospice would be appreciated.

Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2017