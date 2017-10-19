DOROTHY M.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY M. HOWARD.
HOWARD, 71
POLK CITY - Dorothy M. Howard, age 71, passed away October 15, 2017.
She was born in Altha, FL, on April 17,1946, to Alfred & Sally (Robinson) McCroan. She was a bus attendant for the Polk County School Board and attended Crystal Lake Baptist Church. She moved to Polk City from Lakeland 4 years ago. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Howard and grandson Randy Henderson. She is survived by her children: Bobby (Debbie) Howard, Jr., Pam Salansky, Lisa (Keith) Henderson, grandchildren DeAnna, Hunter, Taylor & Sidney, great grandchildren Alex, Trinity, Karlee, Lee,Kinslee,Bella, Daryl & Brayline, sisters Mamie Lee West, Pat Hasley and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 21, 2017, at First Baptist Church of Mulberry from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2017