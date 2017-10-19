WALTER 'WALLY' ERBEN HOFFMAN, Jr., 95
WINTER HAVEN - Walter 'Wally' Erben Hoffman, Jr., 95, of Winter Haven and Everglades City, passed away Monday Oct 16, 2017, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Born in NY, NY, he grew up in NY, NJ and PA. He attended Wheaton College before enlisting in the US Army Air Corps. During WWII, he flew gliders and trained glider pilots in England, Belgium and the Ardennes. He also flew Dakotas to bring wounded back to England.
Following the war, Wally sang in the Percy Crawford Quartet and appeared on early television broadcasts of Youth on Parade, a national Christian production.
Continuing his aviation career, he flew for Pan American World Airways, retiring after 30 years with the rank of B-747 Captain. He also founded, developed and operated Birchwood Resort in the Pocono mountains of PA and founded and operated the commuter airline Pocono Air. In addition to his business activities, he was a Rotarian and on the board of directors of Kings College.
After living in New Castle, NH for 18 years, Wally retired to Winter Haven, FL where he stayed active in the aviation community.
Wally was a member of New Horizon Church in Haines City and was a man of faith his entire life.
Wally is survived by his wife Gail Davenport and her children Grant and Annette Griffis; his daughter Tana Hoffman of Jackson, WY; his sister Ruth Field of Enterprise, FL; and was predeceased by his daughters Betty Jean Hoffman and Casey Hoffman Day, his sisters Elizabeth Thompson, Lorraine Lowe and brother John Hoffman. He had many nieces, nephews, 'greats' and countless friends who loved him.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 20, at 11:00AM at New Horizon Church, 400 Orchid Drive, Haines City, FL 33844.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests either a donation to the building fund of New Horizon Church, 400 Orchid Drive, Haines City, FL 33844 or to the Pocono Leadership Prayer Breakfast, c/o Jack Muehlhan, PO Box 999, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2017