LAKELAND - John Radabaugh, at 55 yrs. old, from Louisville, KY., passed peacefully on 10/02/17, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Donna, children Christina (Beau) and John, three grandchildren, two brothers, and two sisters.
Services will be held on 10/21/17 at 4pm at Lake Ruth Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of the family.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2017