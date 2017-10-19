JOSEPH WAYNE
BUSHEY, 58
LAKE WALES - Joseph W. Bushey of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at his residence.
He was born January 14, 1959 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Edward and Adalade (Lintz) Bushey. He has been a resident of the area since 2008 coming from Ellsworth, Michigan. Joseph was a School Bus Driver for Lake Wales Charter Schools.
He is preceded in death by his sister Cathy Hubble.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years Patricia Ann Bushey, brother Chuck Bushey of Fifelake, MI, niece Michelle Hubble of Davison, MI, nephew Larry Hubble, Jr. of Sterling Heights, MI, and mother in law Carol Stone of Lake Wales, FL.
No services are scheduled at this time.
A special thank you to all my teammates at the Lake Wales Walgreens 4380. Thank you for all your support.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2017