LAKELAND - Roger Dale Chambers, age 67, passed away October 14, 2017.

Born in Winter Haven, he was a life-long resident of Lakeland, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Chambers and Patricia Woodham Chambers, and his brother, David Chambers.

A 1969 graduate of Kathleen High School, Roger was a proud member of the KHS football team from 1966-69 under the direction of Coach Tom Atwell where he earned All-American honors as a fullback.

Roger worked for Mutual Wholesale/U.S. Foods for forty years retiring as a regional sales manager. He enjoyed fishing in the Everglades and cheering for the Florida Gators.

He is survived by his son Brian Chambers (Lesley) of Lakeland, daughter Brandie Sumner, brother Tim Chambers (Judy) of Cookeville, TN, grandchildren: Christian Chambers, Caroline Chambers, Bobby Sumner, and Brianna Sumner, great grandchildren, Landon Chambers and Severus Chambers, and niece, Cyndi Blackburn (Josh) of Springfield, TN.

Roger's family would like to thank the staff of Lakeland Regional Health for their kindness and care.

A private service will be held at a later date.

