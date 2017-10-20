JAMES 'JIM' W.
PRIDEAUX, 81
LAKELAND - James 'Jim' W. Prideaux, 81, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 7, 2017. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin and moved with his parents to Bradenton, Florida while in high school.
Jim graduated from Manatee High School in 1954. While living in the Bradenton area, Jim met Bunny and they were married in October 1965. The Prideaux family moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1978. Jim worked for DeSears and Famous Tate as a warehouse manager.
Anyone who knew Jim also knew he was an avid sports fan and supported the Bucs, Packers and Lightning. ESPN was always on the TV. He was also a very sweet and funny guy and always willing to help others.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanore 'Bunny' Prid-eaux and is survived by his brother, John (Marylou) of Bradenton, son Martin Prideaux (Michelle), daughter Tina Warner (David) and granddaughters Katy Mc-Nelis and Lauren Prideaux, all of Lakeland.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2017