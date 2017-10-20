JUDITH C. FIELDS "JUDY" HOOD

JUDITH C. 'JUDY' FIELDS HOOD, 72

LAKELAND - Judith C. 'Judy' Fields Hood, 72, passed away on 10/14/17 in Lakeland, Florida.
Judy was born October 5, 1945. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Luther Weldon Hood (6/19/42 - 9/26/16); her daughter, Denise Hood LaFreniere; her mother, Callie Mae Fields Harper; her father, Andrew Fields; and her sisters, Linda Hurst and Ginger Fields.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Hood; her grandson, Daimon LaFreniere; and her siblings: Annette Rogers, Bev Fullenkamp, Debbie Carlton, Charlie Harper, Sandy Harper, and Butch Harper.
Her adoring family will hold a private service to celebrate her life and her heavenly homecoming.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2017
