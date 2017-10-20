Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JON H. RIPLEY. View Sign



LAKELAND - Jon H. Ripley, 70, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. He was born November 23, 1946 in Star Lake, NY, to Watson and Kathleen (Carpenter) Ripley.

He attended Clifton Fine School and joined the

He is survived by his wife, Brenda, of 48 years, sons: Robert (Susan) of Lakeland, 2 grandchildren Robert and Katherine; and Sean (Sarah) of Lakeland, his daughter: Sandra (Bruce Infinger) of Inwood, WV, 2 grandchildren Dustin and Nicole. He also had 3 great granddaughters, 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Watson and Kathleen Ripley, brother Richard, and son Donnie.



