LAKELAND - Jon H. Ripley, 70, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. He was born November 23, 1946 in Star Lake, NY, to Watson and Kathleen (Carpenter) Ripley.
He attended Clifton Fine School and joined the Army. He served in the Army from 1965-1968. Shortly after his release from the Army he married Brenda (Mallette) and they had 4 children. Jon lived a fun life, was known as a prankster and full of jokes. He always had the ability to make someone smile or laugh. Jon enjoyed fishing, camping, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a pet lover.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, of 48 years, sons: Robert (Susan) of Lakeland, 2 grandchildren Robert and Katherine; and Sean (Sarah) of Lakeland, his daughter: Sandra (Bruce Infinger) of Inwood, WV, 2 grandchildren Dustin and Nicole. He also had 3 great granddaughters, 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Watson and Kathleen Ripley, brother Richard, and son Donnie.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2017