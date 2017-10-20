CURTIS L.
BANKS, 92
WINTER HAVEN - Curtis L. Banks, 92, entered into the presence of God at his home in Winter Haven, FL, on October 17, 2017. He was born in Grady Co., GA to the late James Perry Banks and Allie Clifford Thompson. On May 17, 1948 he married Frances L. Whitmire. He was employed by Bordoe's Citrus Co. from 1952 to 1989. He was a member of Central Assembly of God in Auburndale, FL for 40 years and also served honorably in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his sons, Wendell Wayne Banks (Daphne) and Clifford Curtis Banks (Rexa), daughters, Peggy Ann Holmes (Dr. David Holmes) and Patsy Louise Banks (Tim), sister, Evelyn Barns (Raymond), 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a very dear friend, Reed, see you in heaven I'll have coffee waiting.
A visitation will be held at Central Assembly of God in Auburndale, FL on Monday, Oct. 23, from 1-2 p.m. with a service following at 2 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2017