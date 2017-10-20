WALTER ROBERT
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER ROBERT MCDOWELL.
MCDOWELL, 64
8/21/53 - 10/15/17
AURORA, CO. - Walter McDowell, 64, entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2017, due to cardiac arrest.
Walter was born and raised in Lakeland, FL, prior to moving to Colorado. He served our Country in the United States Army for four years in Korea. Walter was the Operations Manager for Justus Motors for 24 years in Colorado.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, CW McDowell, and his second wife, Sandy McDowell. He is survived by his mother, Myrtice Ingalls, stepfather, Robert Ingalls, brother, Michael Mc-Dowell Sr. of Lakeland and daughters, Tamra Vincent, Melissa Mc-Dowell, son Kris McDowell (Kelsey) of Colorado.
Walter had six grandchildren: Raquel Chacon, Aiden Vincent, Alexandra McDowell, Leyna McDowell, and twins Kira and Kylee McDowell.
His hobby was spending time with his dog, Shadow. Walter will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 11:00-11:30; Memorial service at 11:30 at the New Beginnings Baptist Church, 404 W. Belmar St., Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2017