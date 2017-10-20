Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOROTHY 'DOT'

HOLLOWAY, 81



WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy 'Dot' Holloway, age 81, passed away peacefully in her daughter's arms on Monday, October 16, 2017.

She was born January 5, 1936 in Altha, FL, the daughter of Mathew and Catherine Baggett. Dot moved to Eloise at a young age and married her husband of 60 years, Gene Holloway. She loved the Lord and was a member of Lake Shipp Baptist Church. To know her was to love her. She never met a stranger. When she was born, the Lord put an angel on earth.

In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband Gene Holloway, and brothers: Charles Baggett, Otis Baggett and Billy Baggett. She is survived by her daughter: Susan Stewart (Rick), brother: Bobby Baggett, grandsons: Cody Stewart (Kayla) and Clay Stewart, great grandsons: Lane Cody Stewart and Hunter, many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

Visitation is Saturday from 2-3pm with funeral services at 3pm, both at Ott-Laughlin, Auburndale.







DOROTHY 'DOT'HOLLOWAY, 81WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy 'Dot' Holloway, age 81, passed away peacefully in her daughter's arms on Monday, October 16, 2017.She was born January 5, 1936 in Altha, FL, the daughter of Mathew and Catherine Baggett. Dot moved to Eloise at a young age and married her husband of 60 years, Gene Holloway. She loved the Lord and was a member of Lake Shipp Baptist Church. To know her was to love her. She never met a stranger. When she was born, the Lord put an angel on earth.In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband Gene Holloway, and brothers: Charles Baggett, Otis Baggett and Billy Baggett. She is survived by her daughter: Susan Stewart (Rick), brother: Bobby Baggett, grandsons: Cody Stewart (Kayla) and Clay Stewart, great grandsons: Lane Cody Stewart and Hunter, many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.Visitation is Saturday from 2-3pm with funeral services at 3pm, both at Ott-Laughlin, Auburndale. Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Dorothy Holloway

Click name above for additional details at:

www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close