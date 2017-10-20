PAULA KAY
WINSTON, 63
LAKELAND - Paula Kay Winston, 63, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2017. She was born May 29, 1954 in Bartow, FL to Dorman and Norma Jones.
She worked as a dental hygienist for over 33 years and was a member of Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and dogs.
She is survived by her son Justin Harris, daughter Jennifer Doig, brother, Kenneth Jones, sister, Marianne Barwick, and four granddaughters.
Memorial Service will be held at: Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 2:30 PM, 6868 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, FL, 33809.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in honor of Paula to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer (https://www.lustgarten.org/donate).
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2017