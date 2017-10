GEORGECORRENTE, 91WINTER HAVEN - George Corrente, age 91, died Sunday, October 15, 2017.Born in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 10, 1925, he came to Winter Haven from R.I. in 1957. He was a World War II veteran in the U.S. Army . He served in the European Theater and occupational forces in Japan. He was a Food Service Director at Winter Haven Hospital for 36 years and retired in 1992. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Winter Haven.He was preceded in death by his wife Claire and son George. He was a beloved and wonderful husband and father. He is survived by son Tony Corrente, Winter Haven; daughter Donna Johnson (Darryl), Winter Haven; grandchildren Jennifer LoCurcio (Dennis) & Amanda Corrente; great grandchild Vincent LoCurcio; nieces Barbara Angeloni and family, Donny Hyrck and family & nephew Ron DeSantis.Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, October 24 at 9am at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven.