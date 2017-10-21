GEORGE
CORRENTE, 91
WINTER HAVEN - George Corrente, age 91, died Sunday, October 15, 2017.
Born in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 10, 1925, he came to Winter Haven from R.I. in 1957. He was a World War II veteran in the U.S. Army. He served in the European Theater and occupational forces in Japan. He was a Food Service Director at Winter Haven Hospital for 36 years and retired in 1992. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Winter Haven.
He was preceded in death by his wife Claire and son George. He was a beloved and wonderful husband and father. He is survived by son Tony Corrente, Winter Haven; daughter Donna Johnson (Darryl), Winter Haven; grandchildren Jennifer LoCurcio (Dennis) & Amanda Corrente; great grandchild Vincent LoCurcio; nieces Barbara Angeloni and family, Donny Hyrck and family & nephew Ron DeSantis.
Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, October 24 at 9am at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
St. Matthews Catholic Church
1991 Overlook Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33884
