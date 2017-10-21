Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LANTA BARBARA BARRETT MILLIGAN. View Sign

LANTA BARBARA

BARRETT MILLIGAN, 87



LAKELAND - Lanta Barbara Barrett Milligan passed away at the age of 87 on October 16, 2017, surrounded by family members at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, FL.

Married for 68 years to Thomas Darwin Milligan, Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church at the Mall for 53 years.

Most commonly called Grandmother, Barbara was happiest being together with her family -- five children, 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren -- when they gathered for Christmas and special occasions.

Music was her lifelong passion. An outstanding artist on the ivory of a baby grand piano, Barbara frequently performed special music at church services from a young age, playing piano and singing. She served as church pianist and sang in the choir.

She was thrilled by the achievements of her children and grandchildren in all things, especially music and the arts.

A Lakeland resident since 1963, having moved from Murfreesboro, TN, Barbara enjoyed being a cast member in productions at the Lakeland Little Theater and The Mark One Dinner Theater.

She was a career educator at the elementary, high school and university levels. She retired as an English teacher at Lakeland High School after almost 30 years.

Her formal education included Smyrna (TN) High School (1947); B.A. degree at Cumberland University in Lebanon, TN (1950); M.A. and Educational Specialist degrees at Middle Tennessee State University; and a PhD degree in Educational Leadership at Vanderbilt University (1990).

Barbara was born on June 22, 1930, in Rutherford County, TN, the oldest of four children to Allen and Clarabel Barrett of Mona.

Grandmother is survived by her husband and their five children and spouses: Delwin (Kathey) Milligan of Bartow; Dana (Rusty) Hedges of Tullahoma, TN; Devonne (O.P.) Cooper of Carrollton, GA; Dale Milligan of West Palm Beach; and Deric Milligan of Brevard, NC; as well as brother Barry (Veda) Barrett of Orange Park and sister Bonnie Claire (Shelby) Alcott of Milwaukee, WI.

Surviving grandchildren are Audra, Austin (Martha) and Allen (Lara) Milligan; Aaron (Allison) Hedges, Barrett (Twila) Hedges, Cara (Andrew) Best and Corbin (A.J.) Hedges; Bonnie (Michael) Chappell, Lanta (Matt) Carroll, William Cooper and Caroline (Ryan) Archer; Gabriella (Jeffery) Moffitt, Dillon Padgett, Meredith Padgett, Katherine Padgett and Preston Padgett; and Ashlea, Luke and Rebecca Milligan.

Surviving great-grandchildren are Ella Claire, Jackson and Barrett Milligan; Stella and Theodore Hedges; Andrew, Lena and Lucy Chappell; and Rebekah Archer.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents; brother Barton Barrett; and daughter-in-law Kristen Milligan.

The memorial service honoring Barbara's life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Powell's Chapel Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. Burial will be at Ward's Grove Cemetery in Milton, TN.

Memorial gifts honoring Barbara's legacy can be made to Inheritance of Hope, a charity founded by Kristen and Deric Milligan that serves families facing the loss of a parent:



8697 Powells Chapel Rd

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

