DAVENPORT - Corine Alford, 85, passed away on October 19, 2017.
Corine was born on December 28, 1931 in Opp, AL, to Comer and Hattie Miles. She was the owner of Alford's Grocery Store and she was of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil Alford and a daughter, Corliss Alford. She is survived by two sons, Rex Alford and Archie Alford; five daughters, Marylin Collins, Linda McCarta, Gail Anderson, and Stephanie Hudspeth; and 13 grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m., all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in HC, Fl. Interment will take place after the service at Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
