MEROMAY B.
DAVIS, 93
BARTOW - Meromay B. Davis, age 93, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at her home in Bartow.
Born April 29, 1924 in Bartow, she was the daughter of the late Lennard O. and Meroba (Hooker) Boynton. Meromay was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Bartow. She was a homemaker and worked as a Realtor in the Bartow area. Mrs. Davis was also a member of the Crickette Club of Bartow, the Bartow Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion Post #8 Auxiliary, and a Kappa Delta Alumnae.
Along with her parents, Meromay is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald W. Davis in 2010. She is survived by two daughters: Toni R. Vaillancourt (Michel) of Tampa and Paige Arnold of Blairsville, GA.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 24, 2017 from 10am to 11am at the First United Methodist Church, 310 South Broadway in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the church. Condolences to the family at
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2017