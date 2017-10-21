Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE LAYTON. View Sign



LAYTON, 71

4/10/46 - 10/20/17



HIGHLAND CITY - Joyce Layton, age 71, passed away October 20, 2017, at the Lakeland Hospice House. Mrs. Layton was born in Bryant, AL, on April 10, 1946, to Russell Lloyd & Mildred Edith (Cloud) Johnson.

She moved to Highland City 55 years ago from Alabama. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years Don Layton, daughter Karen Steen, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and sister Elsie Higdon.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 23, 2017 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, FL. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 P.M. at Fitzgerald Cemetery (Fitzgerald Road, Lakeland).

Condolences may be sent to the family

Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.



