BEVERLY M.

OFFUTT, 97

Administrative

Assistant



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Beverly M. Offutt of Auburndale, died on October 8, 2017, at her home. She was born in Plancheville, LA, on April 6, 1920. When she was six months old, her family moved to New Orleans where she grew up. In her later years, she often said how lucky she was to have grown up there. She came to Auburndale in 1999, after having lived in many places including Lake Wales and Winter Haven.

Mrs. Offutt worked for the U.S. Customs Service as an Administrative Assistant to James R. Offutt who later became her husband.

Some of her fondest memories were of the four years she spent with her husband in Central America while he was on special assignment for the U.S. State Department. They lived two years in Guatemala and two years in Costa Rica. It was there she learned many crafts and how to improvise rather than buy supplies from craft stores.

She enjoyed volunteer work for many ears as a Yellow Lady at the Lake Wales Hospital, as a Pink Lady at the Winter Haven Hospital Regency Wellness Center, and as a shopper for the homebound.

More recently she joined the ranks of volunteers at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale where she visited patients bringing them soothing music, touch and talk. In addition, she joined the Karing Klowns for Hospice who visit hospice patients in nursing homes. The Karing Klowns also spend time with children in bereavement at Camp Brancheart.

Mrs. Offutt was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Offutt, her two brothers John Mayeux and Donald Mayeux, and her sister-in-law Cookie Mayeux.

She is survived by her daughter Marie Castigilone (Frank), grandsons Jackson Castiglione (Trudi) and Austin Castigilone (Suzie), great granddaughters Poppy, Nina and Wren, and her sister-in-law Bernice Mayuex.

A Memorial Service will be held for Mrs. Offutt at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Auburndale on Friday, October 27 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale.

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale.







