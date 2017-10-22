EDWARD
MURPHY, 83
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Edward Murphy, age 83, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thurs. Oct. 19, 2017, at his home with family.
Mr. Murphy was born July 1, 1934, in Marked Tree, AR, to Will and Audie May (Sanford) Murphy. He was a retired farmer and a U.S. Army veteran. Edward enjoyed remodeling homes & old cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers & sisters.
Edward is survived by his loving family: wife of 61 yrs: Barbara Murphy, 2 daughters Connie (Bruce) Knowles, both of Auburndale, Lynnette (Daniel) Lassiter of Williamsville, NY, sister Bernice (Gene) Durrette of TX, 3 grch: Leslie (Robert) Nieves, David (April) Knowles, Jr., Lauren Lassiter, 2 gt. grch: Gage & Jayden.
Funeral service will be 11 AM Mon., Oct. 23rd at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2017