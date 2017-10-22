KARLYN
RADCLIFFE STEWART, 85
STEWART - Karlyn Radcliffe Stewart, 85, passed away peacefully on September 6th, 2017.
She is survived by her two daughters, Megan (Ben) Adams and Clare Stewart and her three grandchildren, Karly, Benjamin, and Alexander.
Karlyn was an avid community activist volunteering with the Girl Scouts, Red Cross, Guardian Ad Litem and other local organizations. She was a University of Maryland alumni and longtime member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She enjoyed bridge, reading and the company of her beloved dog, Molly II.
Memorials may be made to any cancer research fund or veterans' organization.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2017