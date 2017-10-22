SYLVIA FAYE
GOODMAN, 87
LAKELAND - Sylvia Faye Goodman, 87, passed away Oct. 14, 2017.
Sylvia was born on July 21, 1930. She was employed by the Lansing School Food service for 27 years and was a resident of Highland Lakeland Center for the past 5 years.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth A. Goodman; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her 4 sons, Marty (Debra), Randy (Jennifer), Ricky (Geralyn) and Jeff (Kim) Goodman; 2 daughters, LouAnn Lewis and Julee (Paul) Kennell; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Lansing, Michigan.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2017