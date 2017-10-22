CAROL RADER
LAKELAND - Carol Rader Eaton-Carlson, 79, passed away Oct. 12, 2017.
Carol was born on Sept. 6, 1938 in Wheeling, WV. She moved to the Lakeland area in the mid 1980s. She was a Data Entry Tech for Farm Land Industries. Carol was an avid reader, enjoyed painting, and loved to travel with her husband DuWayne to the many countries he visited.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Rader; sisters, Betty Stead and Dolores Camiletti; daughters, Jennifer Trebesch and Danika Eaton. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, DuWayne Carlson; children, Frank Benjamin Eaton, Michael (Leslie) Carlson, Jon Carlson, Breanna Carlson and Caralyn Carlson; grandchildren, Quinn and Rowan Carlson; nephews, Dale, Todd, Terry and Tommy; son in law, Dan Trebesch; and father of her biological children and good friend, Frank Eaton Sr.
Carol was a very devoted mother. When it appeared that her granddaughters, Breanna and Caralyn, were in an unstable environment, she pushed for custody of the children to give them a better home. Selfless and dedicated, she became a stay-at-home mother to give them the best possible life and to help them thrive. As a wife, Carol was always supportive and constantly encouraged DuWayne to be the best possible person he could be. She was his constant companion and best friend. She will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the Wounded Warriors.
