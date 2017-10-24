Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REVA BRAATZ STOCK. View Sign

REVA BRAATZ

STOCK, 98



WINTER HAVEN - Reva Stock passed away peacefully at Lake Howard Heights on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Reva was born in New Castle, PA and lived many years in Pittsburgh, PA. She and her husband moved to Florida over twenty years ago.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles and two brothers, Norman and Howard Braatz. She is survived by two daughters, Carol McCarthy of Winter Haven and Patricia Carbone of New Castle, PA and a son, Charles Tyler of Clermont, FL. Also survived by brother Herman Braatz, and sisters Dorothy Clymer of Oklahoma and Shirley Sines of New Castle, PA. Reva had eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



