PHYLLIS
DUARTE, 69
LAKE HAMILTON - Phyllis Duarte, who was loved by all lives she touched, passed away Friday, October 20th, 2017, in her home.
Born December 4th in Madisonville, KY, she was the daughter of the late James and Ruth Vanderveer.
She is survived by her beloved husband William Duarte; four daughters: Tina Valiente (Carlos), Maria Colledge (Robert), Regina Ford (Rick), Melissa Heath (Todd); brothers and sisters, Patsy Russell, Joan Jones, Jimmy Vanderveer and Tim Vanderveer, best friend Carol Richardson, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was a graduate of the LPN program of Lindsey Hopkins University. She was also known as Mrs. 'D' to many people at Bethune Academy in Haines City, FL.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Saturday, November 11th starting at 2:00 p.m. Contact family for details.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2017