LASSETER, 62
LAKELAND - Leonard Lasseter, 62, passed away on October 20, 2017. He was born February 18, 1955 in Georgia.
Leonard is survived by his 3 brothers, William Dale, Anthony Gene and Robert Darryl Lasseter; and sister, Ruby Beth Ashley.
Visitation will be held from 9-10am Tues. 10/24 at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, with services to follow at 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery.
