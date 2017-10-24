RAYMOND
FRANCIS
KRIST, 55
LAKELAND - Raymond Francis Krist, 55, passed away October 18, 2017.
Ray was born July 13, 1962 in Lakeland, FL. He loved working for the City of Lakeland's park and rec. He made friends wherever he was and they all said he had the best smile. He will be forever missed.
He leaves behind his sons: Hunter Krist and Jordan Krist, parents: Francis and Jacquelyn Krist, brothers: Christopher Krist and Paul Krist, sisters: Catherine McLain and Crystal Hilla, also many nieces, nephews and friends.
Service will be at Resurrection Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL on October 28, 2017 at 10am.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2017