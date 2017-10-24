PATRICIA
DUGAN, 82
LAKELAND - Mrs. Patricia Dugan, 82, passed away on October 20, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She was born November 17, 1934, in Midland, MI to parents Lyle and Evelyn Mathewson Howe.
She graduated from Midland High School and Michigan State University with a degree in Police Administration. Her fieldwork took place in Saginaw and Detroit, MI. Immediately following graduation she was employed in Saginaw as a juvenile probation officer. She then transferred to the State of MI as a caseworker for the Dept. of Social Services, becoming an administrator for Saginaw and Midland counties. Pat retired in 1985.
Pat and her husband Don loved being at the cabin they built near Boyne Mountain, MI and also wintered in Florida for several years, before moving permanently to Lakeland in 1994.
Pat is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Dugan; brother Lyle (Joe) Howe and wife, Mary Jane of Midland; nieces: Ann (Ron) Szymanowski, Bridget Hockemeyer (Brian); nephew Patrick Howe (Jamie), all of the Midland area; nephews: Robert, Donald and Gregory Carrier and Ronald Mowery, all of the Bay County area.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Gibelyou and nephew, Steven Carrier.
Per her wishes cremation will take place and there will be no service. Please remember her in private moments (of fun times). In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to local SPCA, Humane Society or animal control offices or a .
