JERRY T.
MORGAN, 73
BARTOW - Jerry T. Morgan, 73, passed away on October 21, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Sherri 'Me-Me' Morgan, daughters Susan Douglas, Carol Bass and son Jerry Todd Morgan. He was preceded in death by his daughter Diane Wooten. Jerry has eight grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
Jerry was born in Orlando to Claude & Ollie Morgan on December 6, 1943. Jerry was a Firefighter/EMT at Bartow Fire Department and bravely served for 29 years. He was also a Supervisor for the City of Bartow in Parks and Recreation Dept. for 9 years and continued to work until he became sick.
Funeral Services will be held at Bartow First Assembly of God, 915 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow on October 25, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2017