EDWARD
HOLLAND GOOLSBY, 93
LAKE WALES - Edward Holland Goolsby, 93, of Lake Wales, passed away Friday, October 20th, 2017, at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born March 30, 1924 in Babson Park, FL to the late Homer E. and Minnie L. (Howell) Goolsby, he moved to Lake Wales coming from Andalusia, AL in 1947. He was a proud member in the U.S. Navy and served his country during WWII and was a purple heart recipient from the Battle of Okinawa. After that time he worked as an Auto Parts Manager for Chevrolet before retiring. He was a member of West Side Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his 11 brothers and sisters and a son, Scott Goolsby.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years Louise Goolsby; 2 sons, Guy Goolsby and his wife March and Alan Goolsby, all of Lake Wales; and 1 grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Friday October 27, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service to follow at Marion Nelson Funeral Home chapel in Lake Wales with Rev. Stephen Bolden officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Wales Cemetery.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2017