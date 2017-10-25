Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNA FAYE SWINDLE "JUNE" HENDERSON. View Sign

JUNA FAYE 'JUNE' SWINDLE HENDERSON, 80



ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Juna Faye 'June' Swindle Henderson, 80, of Spruce Pine, NC passed away at home on September 20, 2017.

She was born on July 6, 1937 to Winnie and Walter Swindle in Dover, Florida. June was a graduate of Turkey Creek High School in Plant City, Florida and was a devoted Christian.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Henderson Jr.; brothers, Delmar Ray, Leonard Jasper, Guy Hillous and Harold C.; sisters, Viola May, Ruby Bell and Alma Jean; twelve nieces and nephews and many cousins.

She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Kelley Pearson and her husband, Kenneth Lee Pearson of Spruce Pine, NC. She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Krishelle Leigh Pearson of Spruce, Pine, NC.

The family would like to send thanks to everyone who knew and loved Juna. She taught us all the true meaning of strength and faith as she battled Parkinson's Disease.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.

We love you Mom and you will be missed.

89-B Thompson Street

Asheville , NC 28803

