MARGARET MACGILLIVRAY DUNCAN
GOODMAN, 97
WINTER HAVEN - Margaret MacGillivray Duncan Goodman, 97, passed on October 21 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. A long time Winter Haven resident she was a native of Glasgow Scotland where she was born March 1, 1920. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie Duncan, her brothers George and Ed Duncan, and by her beloved husband of fifty-five years, Captain Howard Lee 'Goody' Goodman. She is survived by her daughters Karen Lacerte and Kim Kelley, her grandchildren Grant Lacerte, Jr., Rene Lacerte, Audrey Kelley, and Derek Kelley and by her six great grandchildren Alec Chung Lacerte, Bennett Shin Lacerte, Karen Cristina Lacerte, Grant Leon Lacerte, Declan Lee Kelley, and Michael MacGillivray Lacerte. She leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins in Scotland and England.
Margaret was a War Bride. She met her husband Goody who was stationed with the US Air Force in Scotland at a dance in Montrose Scotland. They were married in Glasgow Scotland. Following the wedding she was excused from her WWII wartime conscription at Rolls Royce and sailed on a Liberty Ship into New York Harbor. She then traveled by train to Chicago and on to Des Moines, Iowa where she met her in-laws for the first time. This was the first of her many adventures.
Margaret traveled extensively and lived overseas for many years in Scotland and Saudi Arabia. She was beloved by all for her Scottish brogue, great jokes and mesmerizing stories. Her homemade Scottish shortbread was a prized gift by those lucky enough to enjoy it. She loved bridge, sudoku, books and movies with a wee bit of romance. Marge was a magician with a needle and thread or knitting needles and created many beautiful gifts for family and friends. She was our bonnie Scottish lass and will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 Saturday October 28 at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven. Interment to follow at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery Bushnell.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2017