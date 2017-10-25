GLADYS E.
MEIER, 102
WINTER HAVEN - Gladys E. Meier passed away at her home in Winter Haven, Florida, on October 19, 2017, at the age of 102.
Gladys was born on a farm near Edgar, Nebraska, to Oscar A. and Verna A. Schlichtman (King) on December 10, 1914. She graduated from Edgar High School in 1932 as Salutatorian of her class. In high school she played the violin and sang in the glee club and mixed octet. She attended the University of Nebraska where she received a bachelor of science degree in home economics in 1936. After graduation, Gladys taught vocational home economics in Scotia and Minden, Nebraska.
Gladys married Albert E. Meier, her husband of 51 years, on June 16, 1940. Shortly after their marriage, Gladys and Albert moved to Detroit where Gladys took graduate studies at Wayne State University and taught home economics in the Detroit Public School System for 16 years. After Gladys and Albert retired in the early 1970s, they moved to a 40-acre farm in Croswell, Michigan. In the 1980s, they bought a mobile home in Swiss Village in Winter Haven, where they spent their winters while continuing to live on their farm during the warm seasons. After Albert passed away in 1991, Gladys sold the farm in Croswell. From then until 2005, Gladys and her sister, Leah Schlichtman, lived together at Leah's home and cottage (in Michigan and Canada, respectively) during the warm months of the year and in Swiss Village during the winter. Swiss Village was Gladys' permanent home from 2005 until her death.
Gladys' favorite activities included loving and caring for her family, traveling to more than 30 countries, baking, knitting, embroidery, needlepoint, quilting making, and playing pinochle and Scrabble.
She is survived by her daughters, Jan Arndt and Diane Haas of Michigan, Carol Sawka of Texas, and by her son, Leland Meier of Missouri, as well as 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Gladys will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, 637 Sixth Street NW, Winter Haven, Florida. Visitation will be at 11 am and the service will begin at 12 noon. Gladys' cremated remains will be buried in Coleridge, Nebraska, following a graveside service to be held at a later date.
First Presbyterian Church
637 6th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Published in Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2017