HENRY THOMAS

LOTT, 73



COOLIDGE, GA. - Henry Thomas Lott, 73, of Coolidge died Sunday October 22, 2017 at his residence.

He was born August 4, 1944 in Davenport, FL to the late Harvey Joseph Lott and the late Elsie Gaskins. He was retired from Publix as a truck driver with over 25 years of service and served in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years. After active duty, he remained as a civil service contractor for the Air Force where he traveled all over the country. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended church in Lakeland, FL.

He was preceded in death by a son: Howard Lott; and 2 brothers: Archie Lott and Raymond Lott.

He is survived by 2 sisters: Margaret Williams of Jacksonville, FL and Patsy Varnadoe of Lake Hamilton, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday October 28, 2017 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Lovein Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Bennett and Mr. James Foss officiating. Interment will follow in Nashville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday 5-7 PM. Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville, GA.



